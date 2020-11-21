FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, right, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testify during the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Mnuchin on Friday, Nov. 20 denied that he is trying to limit the choices President-elect Joe Biden will have to promote an economic recovery by ending several emergency loan programs being run by the Federal Reserve. Mnuchin said his decision was based on the fact that the programs were not being heavily utilized and the money could be better used by being re-allocated by Congress to provide support in other areas such as further grants to small businesses and extended unemployment assistance. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)