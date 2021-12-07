Mobile business hopping for restaurants

In the olden days, before the pandemic, if you asked a passer-by, chances are he’d say his favorite take-out food was pizza.
Times have changed. Nowadays, out of respect for COVID, area restaurants are finding that patrons much prefer to eat in the safety of their own homes. Many restaurants have gone to online ordering, curbside delivery, or Uber or DoorDash deliveries.
Foxtown Brewing, 611 W. Mequon Road in Mequon, is one of the new kids in the area. Joe Suarez, Foxtown’s chef, said that while the restaurant has been open for only a short time, “We’ve been slam-packed.”
But he also finds that many diners will go to the online menu, then pick up their dinners or have them delivered. “People can also order at the door,” he said.
According to the National Restaurant Association, the industry overall is recovering from the pandemic and the move to mobile meals is a key driver in it.
In 2019, restaurants and taverns combined for $864.3 million in sales, the NRA said in its 2021 mid-year update in August. That figure dropped to $649 billion in 2020 as the pandemic took hold, but rebounded to a projected $789 billion.
Access added by technology like apps on phones, added to the convenience and sense of security of grabbing food to go means more people are getting dinner on the drive. Although takeout or delivery was often the only option for restaurants during the pandemic, customers are now going that route more than ever while on-premises dining has improved but is still a less-preferred option, the restaurant group said.
Take-out dining is now more prevalent than dining in, the restaurant association reported. Before the pandemic, 58% of people reported getting take-out or delivery for dinner in the previous week, with 37% getting lunch to go, and 28% doing the same for breakfast. That compared to 60% dining in for dinner, 39% for lunch, and 26% for breakfast. In August, 60% reported getting dinner via takeout or delivery in the prior week, while 48% ate in a restaurant. And 43% had lunch to go while 28% ate in an establishment, and 31% took breakfast on the run versus 19% in-store.
Area restaurants aren’t immune to that trend, with several reporting robust business of the mobile kind.
The Bunkers Restaurant at Edgewater Golf Course, 1762 Cedar Creek Road in Grafton, reports there had been an uptick in diners when COVID seemed to be wane. But club manager Jodi Collins said she’s finding a little bit more diners ordering for take-out.
“Our fish fry is always a big draw,” Collins said. “Roasted chicken remains popular as well.” The restaurant will be closed from Dec. 18 through January for its seasonal shutdown.
Jake Miller (aka Jake the Bartender) at Stilt House Gastro Bar, W62 N630 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, has seen the same ebb and flow with their diners.
“Definitely, when COVID was extreme, it slowed down. Then for a while, we saw above-average business.” But Miller says they’ve seen business slow down once again.
Stilt House changes its menu four times a year to keep it fresh and offers a special every day. The restaurant encourages online or phone-in orders and offers curbside pickup. Diners can also order a crawler, 25.4 ounces of one of the Stilt House’s tap beers, or a bottle of wine to go.
Flipside Café & Grill, 2074 Washington St. in Grafton, offers an online eight-page-long menu. The restaurant has definitely noticed that take-out is a lot more popular than in the past.
Most restaurants offer their full menu online for ease in ordering. Placing an order is easily done online or by calling the restaurant of your choice. Many offer curbside pickup, so diners don’t need to go into the establishment to pick up their orders.
Whether you choose to dine in or take out, check out the website of your favorite restaurant for menu listings.
Bon appetit!
Contributing: Brian Huber