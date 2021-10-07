moboevo relocating on Main Street in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — moboevo is moving its business across the street in downtown Oconomowoc to 116-118 N. Main St. after it was told by the new developers of its previous space at 127 N. Main St. that it had to leave, owner Mark Radler said. moboevo is an outdoors sporting goods store which specializes in electric-assisted bicycles, kayaks and other summer sport activities.
Radler said earlier this year he was told the new owners had to do work inside his space after they bought the building and he had to vacate the space.
Coincidentally, the space across the street became available and Radler said moboevo found its new home.
“A week after being noticed, that place became available and we put in an offer right away,” Radler said. “It worked out really good for us.” moboevo first opened in Oconomowoc in 2019 and Radler said he is thankful to be staying in the Lake Country area.
Radler said moboevo will double its space as it moves into both 116 and 118 N. Main St. He said he hopes to have one side open by Nov. 1 while he does renovations on the other side.
Some of the restorations include installing garage doors on the front of the building to open the space up and allow for bigger products to come through the store such as speciality products for people with special needs.
For more information on moboevo and its new space, visit their website, moboevo.com.