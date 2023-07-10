Modelo Especial was the country's top-selling beer for the second month in a row in June. The Constellation Brands' beer first dethroned Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light in May.
Following a Bud Light promotional video posted by transgender star influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April, Bud Light sales plummeted as individuals offended by the partnership called for a boycott in protest.
Bud Light had been the nation's bestselling beer for 22 years, including the first four months of 2023.
Since the controversy began, Bud Light sales have been down from about 25% to about 30% each week compared with the same week the year before, Dave Williams, vice president of analytics and insight at Bump Williams Consulting, which analyzes the alcoholic beverage industry, said in June.