PORT WASHINGTON — Molded Dimensions, a manufacturer and supplier of custom rubber and urethane molded parts to original equipment manufacturers and related businesses in a variety of industries, announced the acquisition of PCO Urethane of Marshfield.
Molded Dimensions, LLC, is headquartered in Port Washington and is recognized globally for producing custom- molded rubber and polyurethane components across numerous industries from medical to mining since 1964.
PCO Urethane offers a wide range of specialty products as a manufacturer of custom polyurethane parts. The combination of the companies brings together more options for Molded Dimensions’ products and services in addition to broadening their customer base, according to a press release from Molded Dimensions.
“This acquisition is a tremendously exciting opportunity for our employees and our company expansion,” said Brian Sprinkman, president and CEO of Molded Dimensions. “When you add what Molded Dimensions offers in rubber production to an expanded urethane capacity, we are well-positioned to appeal to a wide range of customers in industries that use molded parts and components.”
Molded Dimensions and PCO Urethane have experienced tremendous growth in recent years and are working to fill job openings to meet increased demand, the press release states. The potential employment opportunities are expected to positively impact communities in central and southeastern Wisconsin and throughout the state with this consolidation.