OCONOMOWOC — After weeks of anticipation and busy planning by community members, a group has been formed to handle all the donations given to fund the purchase of the property at 517 N. Lake Road.
The group will be called “Build-A-Park @ 517.” It aims to build awareness in the community to raise the money needed to prevent the 517 N. Lake Road property from being developed into a condominiums.
The property — which is located in Oconomowoc’s Historic Isthmus District and has been the source of great contention among residents in previous years — was proposed to become a condominiums. But after a ruling from the circuit court earlier this year, developer Peter Renner struck a deal with the city in July.
The deal involved a generous donation from the Chuck and Pat Herro family that funded the purchase of the 525 N. Lake Road property and put the onus on the community to raise $1.35 million by Jan. 31, 2021 to purchase the 517 N. Lake Road property.
The community-led group was in large part formed by Chris and Frank Both, who live on North Lake Road.
Chris said the area has great charm and it’s because of the historic look of the isthmus. In addition, she said green space is needed in the downtown area if condos are going to keep popping up.
“People get desperate for green space. It’s space right on the lake and it will add a lot of charm to that area,” Chris said.
Frank said people from all over walk around the lake and that he and Chris discovered their home while taking such a walk over 20 years ago.
“Not everyone can afford to live on that lake,” Frank said. “... It’s almost three-quarters of an acre. There is a lot of room there for whatever the city may plan to do with it, if it can obtain it.”
Those interested in helping the cause can donate in a few different ways. The city is accepting checks only that can be mailed to Oconomowoc City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066 and made out to “City of Oconomowoc - 517 Park.”
Check donations can also be dropped off at City Hall using the drop box on the east side of the building by the police department entrance.
Those looking to donate online can visit the group’s website buildaparkat517.com, and click the donate button, which will bring you to a GoFundMe page where donations are accepted as well.
Build-A-Park @ 517 does plan on organizing community events in the near future to help raise money.
Chris said the community should donate because it has the opportunity to build a legacy park that will be used by people for generations to come. “It will offer so much, not just a beautiful view, but access to both lakes, fishing, a stop in the walk around the lake,” Chris said.
Frank added: “And it would be a great place to watch the fireworks.”
For more information on the history of the site and how to help with donations or to volunteer, visit the group’s website.
