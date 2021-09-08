Montessori School of Waukesha celebrates grand reopening
The Montessori School of Waukesha Board and administration cut the paper chain of the school’s new five-classroom expansion at their grand opening on Aug. 31.

 

 Submitted photo

WAUKESHA — The Montessori School of Waukesha community met Aug. 31 to celebrate the school’s grand reopening and debut the building’s new five-classroom expansion.

Mayor Shawn Reilly offered congratulations on the expansion, which includes an outdoor learning environment, full kitchen, solar power and five 1200 square-foot classrooms.

A paper chain was used in place of a ribbon, with each link bearing the name of a MSOW family, a visual representation of how each family is connected. The school has record enrollment this year at over 300 students.

A food truck, children’s activities, school tours and more were available for the community celebration.