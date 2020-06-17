FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is the next school to announce its plans to soon welcome back students.
According to a news release, MPTC has developed a plan for a safe reopening of its facilities. In a communication to employees and students earlier this month, the MPTC released its plan to reopen with a slow and phased-in approach. The plan is dependent on directives from state and national authorities and the safety of the local community.
“Developing a fluid and phased reopening plan is necessary to ensuring overall safety,” Moraine Park President Bonnie Baerwald said. “This plan is a great foundation for a secure business reopening, and we are all looking forward to reuniting on our campuses again soon.”
The plan, which includes five phases, is expected to span the entire summer and into mid-fall. Phase one and two are being currently being implemented and focus on providing access to students and faculty needing to complete spring semester face-to-face courses. All classes, including program and contract training, have made accommodations to complete the spring semester. The campus facilities will remain closed. However, Student Services will be open and accessible by appointment, and the schedule will be available on morainepark.edu. The bookstore reopened by appointment only starting on June 1. To make an appointment with the bookstore, visit morainepark.edu/bookstore.
Phase three is targeted for July and will allow for no more than 50 percent of Moraine Park employees to be on campus. The college will remain closed to the general public. Services such as dining and use of the library will remain limited to mitigate gathering; social distancing accommodations will be made wherever possible; personal protective equipment will still be available and is strongly encouraged.
Phase four, which is targeted for August, will expand inperson operations. The college is hoping to be operational the week of Aug. 17. Fall classes and programming will resume in the delivery format that makes the most sense, which will be announced late this summer. Bookstore face-to-face operations will resume with restrictions.
Phase five, the planned final phase targeted for October, will reopen all of Moraine Park’s campuses to the public and use of services such as the library.