FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has selected eCampus. com, an online bookstore model, as the new campus bookstore provider.
The partnership with eCampus.com will focus initially on online access and presence, coupled with key system integrations to provide students with an intuitive purchasing experience. With a single signon, users can enjoy instant access to a customized list of professor-selected materials, with the ability to choose from a wide selection of course material format options including new, used, eBook, rental, and Marketplace at significant savings. On-campus package pickup as well as onsite buybacks will be available.
“We not only reviewed student needs but involved students in the process as well,” said Carrie Kasubaski, Moraine Park’s vice president of finance and administration. “It became evident that having the option to purchase or rent books and obtain materials online is highly important.”
As a result of this change, Moraine Park’s partnership with Follet will end, and the three campus bookstore locations will close effective Nov. 9.
Students will utilize eCampus.com for their fall book buybacks and spring textbook and course material purchases. Additional details regarding the transition to eCampus.com will be sent directly to students and staff. “We are excited to partner with eCampus.com and move into the new age of online bookstores,” Kasubaski said. “We know that this change will help our continued goal to ensure classroom success for our students.”