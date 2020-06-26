FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College’s fall 2020 semester will begin, as scheduled, on Aug. 24, and end Dec. 18. The college is moving forward with a typical semester schedule.
Fall classes will be offered in various formats including face-to-face, blended (a mix of face-to-face and online) and online. Most program classes will continue to be offered in-person, while many general education classes will have both in-person and online options. The format for classes will be finalized by July 6.
There will be some noticeable changes when students resume classes:
■ Face-to-face classes will have social distancing measures implemented. Classes typically offered online will remain on that platform.
■ Mask-wearing is strongly encouraged, but not required.
■ Cleaning protocols, as recommended by the CDC, have been enhanced.
■ Visitors on campus will be limited.
■ Virtual meetings and learning opportunities will be offered when possible.
■ Bookstore face-to-face operations will be open, with some restrictions.
■ Limited food service/ catering and vending will resume Aug. 24, with restrictions.
■ Student activities and gatherings will be restricted to smaller groups.
“The health and safety of the students and employees remain at the forefront and continues to drive the College’s decision making,” said Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park president. “Many accommodations have been put into place to help navigate a safe return for everyone. We look forward to welcoming students and staff back to campus this fall.”
The college is working its way through a phased-in reopening plan, which includes five phases. The college remains closed to the general public. Moraine Park will welcome back limited staff throughout the summer to prepare for fall.