More Bango means more bucks for local businesses

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee Bucks are inching their way toward the championship after their two wins against the Atlanta Hawks last weekend.
And area entrepreneurs have more than a mere rooting interest in the outcome. The sports season draws out fans to local bars and restaurants on weekend nights to watch the games on big TVs.
Manager Brett Kucharski of Skippy’s Burger Bar in Thiensville said he sees more customers dining in and a lot of food for pick up during the Bucks games.
“It’s definitely beneficial. I’ll take a playoff series in any sport locally because there’s always going to be an uptick for people coming either indoors to watch the game or to get food during,” he said.
Scott Gierach, owner of Home Plate Asylum Sports Bar in Mequon, said business is up a little bit there during game days.
“It’s not like the (Green Bay) Packers season where that’s just insane,” he said. “But it’s definitely more business on Bucks games.”
Kucharski said they typically have extra staff working during most sporting events.
A manager at Maxwell’s in Cedarburg, who asked not to be named, also said the business has seen an influx due to the Bucks games.
The Bucks will be playing the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals at 7:30 p.m. today. Kapco in Grafton is inviting fans to a free viewing party at its Badger Circle campus tonight. Its entertainment company, KNation Entertainment, has erected a 24-foot-by-14-foot video screen outside. Fans can bring a lawn chair and food and beverages, and are welcome after 6:30 p.m.
Kapco owner Jim Kacmarcik is part of the Bucks’ ownership group.
The last time the Bucks won the NBA finals was in 1971 and the last time they got to the NBA finals was in 1974.