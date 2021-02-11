DELAFIELD — A new business has opened in Delafield and its origin story is not so ordinary compared to that of most small businesses.
Folklore says moss always points north, so it makes sense that Moss would open its second store in Delafield, expanding north from its first store in Tyler, Texas.
Moss is a wedding and pop-up florist shop that opened last year when Lead Designer and Manager of Moss-Delafield Erin Hyde moved to the area. It does not have a physical location.
Hyde said she was the manager at Moss’ original location in Texas and when the owners wanted to expand to a second location, they wanted her to run it.
“They were in talks of expanding and wanted to start a second location somewhere,” Hyde said. “I was single at the time and they said I could run the next location wherever that may be.”
But as fate would have it, Hyde would meet her husband and would move to Wisconsin.
However, that didn’t mean the owners weren’t still supportive of their employee, believing in Hyde to open the second installment of Moss almost 1,000 away.
“It’s been really awesome cause they trust me from across the country to start a new location,” Hyde said.
Hyde said she studied horticulture in college and had her emphasis in floral design, knowing she wanted to run a business.
“When I came here I knew I wanted to do wedding and events and focus on that,” Hyde said. “I knew we didn’t need to start a retail space right away, but I did want to be part of the community somehow more, more than just weddings and events.”
Wanting to get involved in the community resulted in Hyde looking to be part of pop-up events and introduce herself to area businesses, she said.
One of the businesses was Fray Boutique in Oconomowoc — a business Hyde said she shopped at while visiting Wisconsin before she moved here.
Hyde said she reached out to Fray owner Morgan Krueger about setting up a pop-up event, and the relationship blossomed from there.
“It’s been so amazing to have someone who is such a part of the downtown Oconomowoc community,” Hyde said. “I know it extends way past Oconomowoc, from the very first moment, she has been so inviting and welcoming and wondering what she can do to help.”
Krueger said she has had Hyde in her store a few times now and that she likes doing these events for other small businesses to give back.
“I love supporting local just like my community does for me and it’s fun to be able to give back and let other small businesses that are starting up have a good spot to get some advertising for their business,” she said.
One of those pop-up events is this weekend as Hyde will be at Fray Boutique, 132 E. Wisconsin Ave., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to offer Valentine’s Day gifts.
Hyde said Moss will be selling bouquets to purchase for the romantic holiday, as well as single stem flowers so people can create their own bouquet should they want. Add-ons like chocolates and other Valentine’s Day staples will be sold as well.
A free drink and snack will be offered to those who come in and shop.
Hyde said having someone like Krueger to assist her has been beneficial to her and the company.
“Having someone offer up their space that they worked hard to build a clientele and build this customer experience and invite another business they don’t know,” Hyde said.
“Just how trusting and encouraging, she has been really awesome. I think it’s helped Moss Delafield and it’s just helped me personally meet people and feel more comfortable here.”
For information on the business, go to welovemoss-wi.com.