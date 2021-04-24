WAUKESHA — Those with a passion for new and used motorcycles may be excited to hear some development news — plans are being proposed for a new motorcycle dealership in Waukesha.
The proposed business, named Triumph, is asking to locate a new retail store at a building at 1505 South Highway 164, which was formerly occupied by The Front Porch, a home goods store.
According to the business’s plan of operation, the store would be a retail boutique- style power-sports dealership primarily dealing in motorcycles, both new and used.
According to city documents, the business leased 10,000 square feet of space. Approximately half would be used for the retail show floor, administrative areas and employee training. The remaining space would be for repair and parking of repair machines. While the parking lot is shared between several businesses on the property, 31 spaces are designated for use by the tenant.
The business would operate 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and be closed Sundays and national holidays. The business plans to have four employees on opening day, with the anticipation of having eight employees within three years at the business. The business anticipates 20 customers per day on weekdays and upwards for 40 per day on Saturdays within three years.
The business plans to install a glass overhead door in the southwestern corner of the leased space to allow motorcycles in and out of the building for sales and service
departments. The building facade will also be painted black with a white stripe over the entrance.
The Plan Commission meeting will be a virtual meeting and will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
City meetings are available to view live online at https://waukesha.legistar.c om/Calendar.aspx.
