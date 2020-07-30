TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — When considering the usual list of activities to do during the summer, going to the movies might not be at the top for many — even though it’s a great way to escape the heat.
But this is no usual summer, and with entertainment options severely lacking due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking every which way when it comes to finding an escape from reality while also trying to stay safe and healthy.
They’ll have one more place to turn thanks to the reopening of the Silverspot Cinema located at The Corners in the Town of Brookfield. Having held its grand opening in July 2019, the dine-in theater was able to resume business on July 17, although its anything but business as usual.
Silverspot Marketing Director Soledad Gonzalo said the reopening went well despite not having too many guests.
“I think people are slowly starting to hear that we’re reopened,” Gonzalo said. “People want to get out of the house and find something to do safely. We actually called customers and asked how they felt. We posted on social media (asking) what’s the best social distancing. We’re going to have a lot of space to let people feel really safe.”
Safety is everyone’s prime concern during these times, and Silverspot has a leg up on most theaters because of its previously built-in extra space.
“Our seats are already oversized because we are a dine-in theater, so we have a lot of space between rows which allows for servers to come in and bring food,” Gonzalo said. “We’re going to do a lot of cleaning. We have a lot of protocols that even go above and beyond what the state health department protocols are to keep both our guests safe and our employees safe.”
Normally available to be booked for corporate or social meetings and screenings as well as group events in the lounge and restaurant area, Silverspot is only showing movies at this particular time to avoid large gatherings. Currently open Wednesday through Sunday, three different movies will be shown per day on the theater’s three screens.
Previously released films shown
With studios delaying movie releases seemingly on a daily basis as COVID-19 continues to spread, Silverspot must purchase a bundle of past films to show week by week until there are new ones to show.
“We went with our booking agents and studios, and the studios are providing different packages that you can secure,” Gonzalo said. “We were able to secure a Disney package, so we’re showing Disney films right now. Coming up we have ‘Star Wars.’ We have ‘Jungle Book’ coming up; movies that are family friendly, so it basically comes down to the packages that are available.”
Movies on the docket for July 26 through Thursday, Aug. 6 are “Zootopia,” “The Avengers, “The Greatest Showman,” “Deadpool” and “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.”
To book a ticket, movie-goers can go online at silverspot.net, where there is a drop-down menu that lists movies now showing and those that are coming soon, or use the Silverspot Cinemas application on their phone. The Town of Brookfield is one of six current Silverspot locations across the country.
“We have this thing called systematic seating, so when you go to book your ticket online or on our app, let’s say you choose group seating with a group of three — there are two seats to the left and to the right of the group that are automatically blocked,” Gonzalo said. “I’m not sure what percentage that is, but for every group there are four seats blocked up.”
Patrons are also able to order food and drinks contactless using the app. For those that don’t have access to the app or would prefer to order at the theater, there are servers inside who will take orders.
“All of our staff is wearing a mask,” Gonzalo said. “Anyone that has contact with food wears gloves. We’re providing single-use menus.”
High-touch point areas such as arm rests, seats and cup holders are also being cleaned at a higher frequency before, between and after viewings.
“We have two showings a day depending on the length of the film, which allows us to provide different show times but allow extra time for our staff to do a deep clean,” Gonzalo said. “Our restrooms were already basically contact- free. We have auto flushing, the water faucets are automatic, so is the paper towel dispenser, so other than the door, everything is automatic.”
Waiting on other theaters
There are many variables to take into account moving forward, such as coronavirus trends, government decisions and future movie release dates. But assuming new films are rolled out in the near-future, which is largely dependent on more theaters across the country reopening, business figures to pick up.
“We should have access to them (new movies),” Gonzalo said. “We’re waiting for actual release dates to be finalized. “Unhinged” has still not changed its release date. Hopefully, they keep those release dates and as soon as they release them we’ll show them.”
Unfortunately, “Mulan” has continued pushing back its release after originally being slated for March 27. Disney has now opted to take it off the schedule entirely, and because of that, along with the delay of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” AMC Theatres in the United States continue to do the same.
The company had previously set its reopening date for July 15 before delaying it to today, but the movie theater chain stated on July 23 it is now planning to reopen U.S. locations in mid- to late August. To add to the mix, AMC and Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that Universal movies will be in AMC theaters 17 days instead of 75 before being available for home video.
Internationally, about one-third of AMC’s theaters are open and operating normally. But that doesn’t include nearby venues like Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa — one of six Wisconsin locations.
AMC has also announced that when its theaters reopen, customers will be required to wear masks. Upon reopening, there will be reduced auditorium capacities, enhanced cleaning procedures, social distancing standards and a simplified menu.
Meanwhile, of the six Marcus Theatres that have reopened across the country, four are located in-state. On June 19, Bistroplex Southridge in Greendale, Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant and Valley Grand Cinema in Appleton each resumed business. But since then, no other Marcus Theatres have reopened.
Like at Silverspot Cinema, there won’t be any new releases until late August at the earliest. The only movies currently scheduled to come out before September are “The One and Only Ivan” (Aug. 21) and “The New Mutants” (Aug. 28), with many other release dates remaining unspecified.
For those local Marcus Theatres that are braving the storm anyway, guests are greeted outside by an employee encouraging customers to purchase tickets and concession items on their mobile app, if they haven’t already done so at marcustheatres.com. Marcus Theatres will run at 50% capacity, seating is spaced out between guests in a checkered form and a green stripe of tape covers the seats to indicate they have been sanitized. Extra time is also provided in between showings to ensure deep cleaning of the theaters, which are open four days a week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday).
Customers were not originally required to but must now wear a mask except when eating and drinking. They are also separated from employees at the tickets and concession counter by plexiglass.
At the Bistroplex, in-theater dining service is currently paused, while Zaffiro’s Dining Room is reopened at Ridge Cinema. All screens are available with a variety of films both recent and old.