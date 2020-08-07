CITY OF PEWAUKEE — MOXIE, America’s Solar Company, has opened its Wisconsin solar installation headquarters in the City of Pewaukee at N19-W24400 Riverwood Drive, Suite 350.
“We’re extremely excited to be working in Wisconsin and to help the hardworking folks there understand and take advantage of the many benefits of going solar,” said MOXIE President Travis Eichelberger.
The City of Pewaukee office will service all of Waukesha County and most of southern Wisconsin, according to the announcement.
The Iowa-based solar contractor employs nearly 150 employees who “promise a high-level of ‘back-office’ expertise when it comes to solar energy system installation,” according to the press release.
A specialist with MOXIE will handle site surveying, system design, material ordering, permitting, interconnection, inspection, and solar incentive paperwork.
“We really take pride in the interactions we provide to our customers and understand they’re entrusting us with a significant financial investment,” said Jason Hall, MOXIE founder and CEO. “We make a point to help them realize the benefits of solar energy as soon as possible and we’re there long after the installation is complete to answer questions, provide service, and monitor systems for maximum efficiency.” According to the announcement, despite the pandemic, MOXIE has continued to steadily grow its turnkey solar installation business, which now spans 14 states. This past June, MOXIE recorded its largest sales month in company history.
“Just like everyone we were somewhat uncertain what this new reality would mean for us,” said Hall. “But we’ve got a great group of hardworking individuals that truly believe in what they do and work harder and smarter than anyone to accomplish our overall mission of leading the change to a more sustainable world.”
To mitigate any health risks involved in the solar installation process, MOXIE has pivoted most of its sales efforts to virtual solar consultations, although the company is still providing in-person consultations upon request.