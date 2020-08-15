BROOKFIELD — Mr. B’s — a Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield and Harbor House on Lake Michigan announced they will reopen Sept. 2 with new dining experiences.
In their press release, Mr. B’s, 18380 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, announced it will reopen on Sept. 2 with a newly decorated patio, lively interior space and a menu featuring all of the Bartolotta classics, favorite cuts of steak and the restaurant’s infamous high-heat wood-burning stove.
The Harbor House, 550 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, will reopen with live music daily, a refreshed patio and indoor spaces and new venue items starting on Aug. 20.
The reopening comes after the restaurants temporarily closed in March due to COVID-19.
“After taking several months to review our approach to everything from safety to service, we are pleased to continue a careful, yet exciting, and thoughtful reopening process,” says The Bartolotta Restaurants co-founder and owner Chef Paul Bartolotta. “We are proud of our team members for committing themselves to these standards and educating themselves so that they can deliver exceptional service.”
Mr. B’s will reopen with its signature menu of guest favorites, which they can enjoy on the newly redecorated patio or inside in the dining room featuring new custom-made designs.
Conceived by Executive Chef Amanda Langler, the menu includes Bartolotta signatures, with additional detail to follow in the coming weeks. Mr. B’s will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition, guests with reservations after 8:30 p.m. can order wine for half off.
“The wood-fired oven is fired up and ready to welcome back our guests with unforgettable steaks and filet mignon; and let us not forget that the bottles on our massive red wine list are just waiting to be popped,” says Chef Bartolotta.
The reopening of the Harbor House will include live instrumental jazz music from the Mark Davis Duo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The Harbor House menu will take guests on a journey through New England. The dinner menu includes a variety of new dishes reflective of Chef Korycki’s and Chef Bartolotta’s journey throughout the region. In addition to its seafood favorites and wine list, the restaurant will offer combination options that pair an 8 oz. filet with salmon, crab cake, shrimp, sea scallops or lobster.
Harbor House will be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.; and for lunch Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday brunch now includes an à la carte order option available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.