MEQUON — Mr. B’s — A Bartolotta Steakhouse will re-open Feb. 4 in Mequon. The restaurant is one of the last of the Bartolotta restaurants to open following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Bartolotta website, reservations are required and guests are limited to 90-minute stays and parties of six people or fewer.
Face masks and touchless temperature checks are required. Touchless menus and payment options are available.
“Over these past few months, we have taken the time to meticulously reexamine our service, safety and hygiene standards, down to the most precise detail, in order to deliver an experience that you have come to expect from The Bartolotta Restaurants,” according to its website. “We are making adjustments to each unit to comply with social distancing guidelines and enhancing safety and health procedures.”
The restaurant is located at 11120 N. Cedarburg Road. COVID-19 response plans and other information can be found on the group’s website, www.bartolottas.com.