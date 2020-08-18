WEST BEND — MSA Professional Services, Inc. announced Monday the opening of a new office in West Bend.
The office will be located at 321 N. Main St. in downtown West Bend and will provide multidisciplinary engineering and consulting services to clients across the region.
MSA’s decision to open the new office stems from a September 2019 acquisition of Muermann Engineering, which had offices in Kiel, De Pere and Jackson. The former Muermann Engineering staff have earned an international reputation for excellence in providing electrical, technology, plumbing, HVAC and fire sprinkler design services and will be an integral component of the team of professionals in the firm’s West Bend location.
“We’re excited to be here,” said Mike Statz, PE, chief operating officer
at MSA, in a statement. “Our team is no stranger to this community, as we have completed a number of projects here over the years including the recent downtown riverwalk project, the design and reconstruction of 18th Avenue, remodeling of the West Bend and West Bend High School libraries, design and reconstruction work at the West Bend Airport, as well as compilation of the city’s Comprehensive Plan. We look forward to reconnecting with and to building upon the relationships within this wonderful community.”
For more information, visit msaps.com.