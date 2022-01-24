FILE - French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the presentation of his 1998-99 fall-winter ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on March 15, 1998. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. A post all in black on his official Instagram account said he died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 and “May his soul Rest In Peace." It did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)