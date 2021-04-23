Mukwonago approves plans for new Goodwill location

MUKWONAGO — The village may see another thrift store since the Village Board approved a conditional use application for a new Goodwill location at the southwest corner of South Rochester Street and Arrowhead Drive.
According to village documents, the retail building would be located on vacant land at 101 Arrowhead Drive. Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin submitted plans for the 18,250 square-foot building. The building would include a drop-off delivery canopy on the north side of the structure and a loading dock bay located on the west portion of the building. The location would also have approximately 86 parking spaces.
“The proposed store in Mukwonago will employ 4050 individuals in full or parttime employment ranging from management to supervisory, to various production and customer service opportunities,” according to the application.
The store would be open seven days a week — Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Although Trustee Darlene Johnson made a motion to table the item due to traffic concerns, the motion did not pass. Johnson said there is a concern that the intersection may be closed if there’s a certain number of vehicle accidents.
The motion to approve the item passed 4-3 and the architectural review for the project was also approved.