MUKWONAGO — The business Quilt-agious, 109 Lake Street, Mukwonago, has been adapting since COVID-19 arrived, and has also seen an increased interest in the hobby. Now, Quilt-agious’ owner is planning on hosting a virtual event, allowing participants to make one of their original quilt designs.
“I cannot imagine going through quarantine without having a hobby to do,” Owner Penny Schilz said. “This is one of many hobbies but it’s really rewarding.”
Since COVID-19, the business has had to limit individuals in the store, but is offering new pickup and shipping options.
Schilz said the business has been selling their own 3D quilt kits with the patterns created by her brother, Christopher Weinholt, who is a kindergarten teacher. The quilts are called the “Escher” quilts – inspired by artist Maurits Cornelis (M.C.) Escher.
Schilz said they have sold approximately 2,000 of the quilt kits internationally, to customers in countries including Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom.
“(One design) is made from triangles ... it’s all triangles and it’s the way they go together that makes that image,” Schilz said.
The business is planning to host a virtual quilt retreat the first weekend in February, where participants log onto Facebook and participate in a “Mystery quilt retreat.”
Weinholt designed the quilt for the retreat weekend.
“Every couple of hours we give (participants) a clue as to what they need to do towards their project, so that at the end of the retreat they’re going to have a quilt that they’ve made but they don’t know what it looks like until it’s done,” Schilz said.
The business will also recommend recipes for the weekend and “quarantini” recipes for the cocktail hour.
Schilz said the event is expected to have international participants.
The event will be held Feb. 4 through Feb. 7. Those interested can visit the Quiltagious Facebook page, www.facebook.com/quiltagious.