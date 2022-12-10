MUKWONAGO — The Plan Commission will discuss a proposed popup vendor venue during its meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Mukwonago Municipal Building, Board Room, 440 River Crest Court.
The development would be called The Block. The property consists of two adjoining properties at the northeast intersection of Main Street and Bay View Road. The project is also not located next to a residential property.
The permanent building will be 1,700 square feet with food/drink service, dining area and restrooms. Eight shipping containers, 60 square feet each for retails sales. It would have a playground area, outdoor seating area and onsite parking. The entire facility would be enclosed by a decorative fence between the containers and building which are used to enclose the activity area.
There is proposed access off Main Street and Bay View Road.