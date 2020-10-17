MUKWONAGO – The village of Mukwonago won a gold category award this week for its Mukwonago Business Retention and Expansion Program (BRE), presented this week at an awards ceremony during the International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) Annual Conference.
According to a press release, between August of 2018 and September of 2019, the village of Mukwonago entered into five development agreements with five different manufacturers for the development of 478,500 square feet of new development. In 2019, the total equalized value of the village increased 3.34% over 2018 which can be nearly entirely attributed to new developments in the industrial park. For every $1 the public sector invested the private sector invested $3.38. The total economic impact (direct, indirect and induced) of the development of the industrial park property in TID #5 in the Village of Mukwonago is just shy of $200 million.
Total direct, indirect and induced job creation is estimated to be 1,391. In total, the park is projected to generate $68.7 million in taxable value and collect $19.7 million over the life of the TID while creating at least 150 to 300 new full-time employees, in addition to retaining 700 plus jobs.
The Mukwonago BRE Program strives to maintain a conversation with local businesses. The overall goal of the program is to learn about local businesses’ challenges and how the village can help mitigate these challenges and foster an entrepreneurial mindset.
“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day,” said 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO Kenny McDonald. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing campaigns, projects and partnerships have measurably improved regional quality of life.”
IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world's best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials and the year's most influential leaders with 35 award categories honoring organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban and rural communities. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.