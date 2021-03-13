MUKWONAGO – The Mukwonago Village Board will see a budget policy amendment brought to the Wednesday meeting since it saw unanimous approval from the Committee of the Whole at a meeting earlier this month.
According to village documents, the board received a comment from a resident regarding whether the preparation of the 2021 budget was done in accordance with the Village Board ordinance, specifically regarding the timing and preparation of the budget, its consideration by the board and more.
It was determined a budget policy would be helpful for staff, the public and the board in understanding the budget process.
An updated policy provides more general information and specifics as to a budget timeline. In summary, the updated policy is expected to bring policies, procedures and ordinances in accord with the budget process.
Mukwonago Finance Director Diana Doherty spoke on the matter at the COW meeting earlier this month and said the formal written policy would give a better idea of the budget process available to the public and board. Doherty said the policy’s main goal is to have department heads think about both capital and operating budgets earlier in the year and make budget proposals and changes available to view earlier. Another goal is to start implementing a digital budget book to put more information out on the budget with live updates.
Village Administrator John Weidl said this is to avoid confusion about the process in the future.
A resolution to amend the 2020 adopted budgets for a series of departments and categories was also approved by the Village Board for items including community development, tax incremental financing districts, the general fund and more. The item was approved unanimously.