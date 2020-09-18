Mukwonago Village Board OKs condominium, senior living projects

MUKWONAGO — What once was considered by some a historic site will soon house a condominium complex after the Village Board voted to approve a site plan and architectural review 4-3 on Wednesday night.
The property at 200 Grand Ave. once housed the Youmans, who were once part-owners of The Freeman, before it was razed in late June of 2018. The house also was the location of the family’s physician’s office, according to the 2001 Historical/Architectural Resources Survey.
Ulrich Jentzsch, who owns the property, submitted the conceptual review. It included plans that would call for a three-story condominium with six total units in a side-by-side attached fashion. The original proposal was for eight; however, staff recommended fewer units for the development.
Stairs would lead up to the second level where the main living area would be and a third level is proposed for bedroom areas.
Each of the six units will have a two-car garage. Guest parking will include five parking spaces on the south side of the project.
Those who voted no on the item were Trustees Daniel Adler, Darlene Johnson and Roger Walsh.
Walsh opposed the demolition of the Youmans residence in 2017 and feels something else could be done at the triangular lot.
“This is a highly visible lot, one of the most visible lots in the downtown,” he said. “To put condos there, where we have plenty of places to put residential housing, it really should have been more an emphasis on retail or something more that would have been a transition into the downtown.”
Trustee James Decker, who made the motion to approve the item, said the developer met all the criteria for the zoning of the property, the density and the architectural review.
“Legally, as our attorney advised us, unless we could find something structurally wrong, we could not just vote on whether (we) like it or not,” he said.
Decker said he originally objected to the development because there weren’t elevators included; however, they were included when the development came for final approval.
“Some people objected, but they were trying to resurrect the old building that was there and that was never structurally sound or financially viable,” Decker said.
Trustee Daniel Adler said he opposed the development because he’s heard from constituents who oppose apartment and condominium developments.
The Avenues
The other development approved by the board is The Avenues, a senior care facility for property at 1654 Van Buren Road.
The zoning code amendment with the project, the conditional use and the site plan and architectural review all passed 6-1 with Johnson opposing. Johnson said she’d rather see another use for the property and the the area is busy with a lot of traffic.
According to the application, The Box Shelf Storage LLC owns the property and is proposing the two-story development, anticipating 75 beds served between 20 to 30 employees, of which about 12 employees will be on site during their busiest shift. The site plan also includes 39 parking spaces.
Although a zoning proposal for B-3 has been submitted, it is not allowed in the village’s zoning code; however, a petition has been submitted to accommodate the proposal.
Decker said the senior living development is needed in the village.
“Everybody, when you get close to the end of life, would like to go to a senior care facility (and) not have to go miles away from where you grew up and where your family is,” Decker said.