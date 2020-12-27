MUKWONAGO — The application for the Original Reserve Class B Intoxicating Liquor and Fermented Malt Beverage License for Aman’s Beer & Wine, to be located at 110 Chapman Farm Boulevard, was approved 5-2 at a Village Board meeting Dec. 16.
Trustees Darlene Johnson and James Decker voted no on the license vote. There was no discussion.
Proposed building plans were attached to the agenda — a preliminary development proposal and concept review was presented to the Committee of the Whole (COW) at their meeting Dec. 2. There was no vote made on the concept plans at that time, as the owner was awaiting a vote on the liquor license item.
At the COW meeting, owner Aman Singh presented his on-premise and retail plans of the business.
At that meeting, he presented proposed building renderings to the committee. The first floor would include the retail portion of the business and the second floor would have a mezzanine leading to a patio and bar area, which would overlook Highway 83.
The owner said he’d like to host events at the top floor and have tastings with wines, bourbons and craft beers. He owns Aman’s Beer & Wine at 26210 W. Loomis Road, Wind Lake, which he said he’s seen great success with, and he said he’d like to bring that experience to Mukwonago.