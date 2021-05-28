Mullen’s Dairy Bar opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — The iconic Watertown ice cream shop, Mullen’s Dairy Bar, has officially opened a new location in Oconomowoc.
The new store is located behind Roots and The Etcetera at 124 E. Wisconsin Ave.
In honor of the store’s Oconomowoc opening, Mullen’s created a new flavor named “Yellow Brickle Road,” a sweet, creamy butter ice cream stuffed with toffee pieces.
In addition to ice cream in a cone or a dish, Mullen’s will also serve sundaes, malts, shakes and even has flights of ice cream in which a person can try six flavors.
Owner Josh Keepman said in an interview last year that the decision to add a store in Oconomowoc came from looking at Watertown store’s customer demographic.
“Watertown is front and center, but after that Oconomowoc is our largest customer base,” Keepman said last year. “We felt that if we were going to make a change or put a new location anywhere, Oconomowoc would have to be at the top of our list.”
Mullen’s hours for the rest of Memorial Day weekend are as follows: Today: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information visit Mullen’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mullensdairybar.