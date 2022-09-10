OCONOMOWOC — The metamorphosis of the former 46-acre Olympia Fields hotel and resort site into a mixed-use development continues to take shape with a new 8,140-squarefoot multi-tenant building receiving preliminary approval from a city panel.
The Oconomowoc Plan Commission on Wednesday reviewed and approved the site plan for what colloquially has been dubbed the “8K building,” in reference to its size.
Developer Wangard Partners is planning to construct the development on the site of the resort and hotel’s former parking lot on an as-yet undetermined address on Olympia Fields Drive.
“They don’t know who all of the tenants are, but they are looking at one drivethru,” City Planner and Zoning Administrator Jason Gallo said. “It is assumed this tenant will be for restaurant use.”
Separately, the city’s Architectural Commission is taking up other details related to the multi-tenant project, including the building’s exterior and signage. The commission tabled a vote on the architectural elements after asking for modifications to some the building materials.
“They would like to see it a little synchronized on the side that faces (Highway) 67,” Gallo said of the actions taken at the Architectural Commission meeting.
According to Wangard’s details, each of the five tenants within the development would operate out of spaces ranging from 1,400 square feet to 2,000 square feet.
The Plan Commission backed all of the site-related details, including the proposed number of parking stalls, which mesh with city code.
“We’re comfortable with 41 stalls,” Gallo said of his review of the plans upon submittal. “We’re good with parking.”
Other details that went under the microscope during the in-depth discussion included landscaping, which exceeded the city’s requirements, based on a metric put in place.
“Per the plan, the number of required landscaping points is 898, and the amount the site will be providing is 1,440,” Gallo said. “The landscaping conforms to the number of required points needed per the amount of added impervious area.”
The Plan Commission favored the plans presented, though Alderman Kevin Ellis wondered aloud if the panel was taking action prematurely since there are still lingering issues with the architectural details.
“I don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” said Ellis, who sits on the Plan Commission.
However, Wangard representative Mark Lake emphasized the company was amenable to the recommended architectural changes and will be presenting them back next month. To that end, Ellis noted his reservations were alleviated as he made the motion to approve the site plan details as presented.
In recent years, Wangard has been working with city officials to revitalize the Olympia site, which was razed last year as a multipronged revitalization effort along the Highway 67 corridor got underway.
Wangard has pitched a variety of uses on the land that once hosted the hotel and resort. Plans have included more than 100,000 square feet of commercial retail space over multiple buildings, fast food restaurant parcels, sit down restaurants, a bank, a hotel, a medical office building and multifamily housing.