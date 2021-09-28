Multifamily Pewaukee housing proposal in limbo after recent vote

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — The future of a 174-unit multifamily housing development on nearly 34 acres of land remains murky after a Pewaukee panel gave an unfavorable recommendation.
Early this spring, local developer Interstate Partners LLC pitched plans for an as-yet unnamed apartment project at N18-W22670 Watertown Road. The company held a pair of conceptual meetings with city officials this spring.
In earlier iterations, the proposed housing development encompassed 237 units over 13 buildings. The size and scope of the project was scaled down this month with 63 fewer units in 10 two-story buildings.
While the project has been modified to acquiesce earlier concerns about traffic impact and density, those same reservations bubbled back up to the surface when a city panel reviewed the scaled-down proposal on Sept. 16.
“The Plan Commission recommended denial of the rezoning and conditional-use application,” Nick Fuchs, planner and community development director, said in a recent email interview with The Freeman.
The entire 33.8-acre site, located near the Watertown Road intersection with North Avenue, would have to be rezoned for the housing project to move forward. The land currently is zoned for agricultural use; Inland representatives are seeking medium density multi-use designation.
Commissioners, however, are not the last stop in the process and provide a recommendation that is carried on to the decision-making Common Council for a biding vote.
“The conditional-use was noticed to be on the Oct. 4th Common Council agenda,” Fuchs said. “That will be the next step.”
According to documents in the Plan Commission packet, Interstate representatives likened the proposed project as a high-end development that would be a positive addition to the city.
“This project would be a high-end, amenity-rich multifamily development,” Caroline Brzezinski, vice president of Interstate Partners, wrote in a letter to city officials. “The project would also offer a large clubhouse, fitness facility and abundant green space.”
In the letter, Brzezinski said she believed the would-be development also would help meet some of the area housing needs.
“There are high barriers to entry today when trying to buy a single-family home, including high home purchase prices, lack of inventory and increased costs of raw materials,” she wrote.
She added, “A new, Class A multifamily development with various price points such as this allows people to live in a community such as Pewaukee until they either choose to purchase a home or downsize from a previously-owned home.”