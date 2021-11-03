OCONOMOWOC — A new project has been brought to the Common Council by Rockwell Partners as it aims to revitalize the strip of buildings just north of the Village Green in downtown Oconomowoc.
Jeff Scrima, general manager of Rockwell Partners and former mayor of Waukesha, presented to the Committee of the Whole Tuesday night his ideas to bring new development to the former Schulte HVAC building as well as the AJ’s Pub building from 125 to 131 N. Main Street.
Currently the property is zoned mixed use — meaning retail on the first floor and residential on the upper floors — and Scrima said it is his understanding that the city wants to keep that zoning.
Scrima said while he wanted to make it clear there are no designs drawn for the project yet, he did anticipate keeping with intended use and having retail on the first floor and either apartments, condominiums or another possible residential option on the higher floors.
As part of Scrima’s presentation to the Committee of the Whole, he wanted feedback about things they would be interested in having at the spot — feedback of possible interests that would require infrastructure updates to see if a tax incremental district financing was needed there.
Part of his presentation was the introduction of seven possible improvements Rockwell Partners could implement if the city was interested.
They are as follows:
■ Complete the public boardwalk as outlined in the master plan
■ Increase public parking
■ Provide public restrooms
■ Add a multi-use community space/warming house
■ Attract a boutique grocery store
■ Create a public rooftop venue
Emulate historic architecture
While all of the options were thought well of by the committee, ultimately the first four were deemed the most important to look at and that it would be OK to let the market dictate the need for the grocery story and the rooftop venue.
No matter how the details of what goes into the development shake out, Scrima said the project will match the historical nature of the buildings.
“Regardless of what we do, we are going to emulate historic architecture because that’s our heart and that’s just the way we do things,” Scrima said.
Committee, council decision and looking ahead
In the committee meeting, there was support for the project and it was moved to the Common Council meeting immediately afterward, where the council approved by a vote of 7-1 to execute a predevelopment reimbursement agreement with Rockwell Partners.
Alderman Matt Rosek was the lone dissenting vote. Rosek voted as such because prior to the meeting the council had not seen any documents related to the project and he wanted to see the documents earlier.
The agreement means should the project not be fulfilled after Rockwell Partners uses city resources to help plan the project, Rockwell Partners would be required to pay back the city for time spent on the project.
Scrima said in an interview with The Freeman that Rockwell Partners chose Oconomowoc for its development due to the renaissance the city has experienced downtown and the work of the elected officials and city staff to further that renaissance.
Scrima said the process has just begun on getting feedback from the council, city staff and the community and Rockwell Partners will take as much time as it needs. As such, he said, there is no timeline for the project.
“We don’t know exactly how long it will take but we are committed to do it right so however long it takes to do it right, that’s what we’re going to do,” Scrima said.
Scrima said he hopes this project is one that people will love for generations.
“This is a legacy project for us and the community and we’re going to take whatever time is necessary to do it right,” he said.