Mural on Fiddleheads building tabled

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council tabled a mural request from Fiddleheads in downtown Cedarburg. The aldermen tabled the request to allow for the Public Art Committee and Landmark Commission to develop guidelines for approving murals in the historic downtown.
Fiddleheads was looking to create a mural on the north wall of its building. The mural depicted three women among a vibrant flora surrounding.
On July 8, the Landmarks Commission recommended approval on the structural installation of the mural using a metal material fastened to the building’s mortar joints, leaving the integrity of the Cream City brick intact.
Petitioner and building owner Ray Marcy told the Landmarks Commission that the artist, Emma Daisy, designed the mural to convey the strength, beauty, vibrancy and growth of Cedarburg.
The Public Art Commission recommended to the Common Council to approve the proposed mural to be installed.
However, City Administrator Mikko Hilvo told the Common Council that both commissions discussed whether or not the city should look at implementing guidelines or standards for murals in the downtown area.
Council member Jack Arnett said he couldn’t support the mural until some better standards or guidelines for downtown murals are established. Council member Barbara Lythjohan said not one of her constituents was in favor of the mural.
“Not the mural itself, but the location of it,” she said.
Mayor Mike O’Keefe said he received numerous emails and phone calls from people who were in opposition of where the mural would be located.
Despite the issue with the location, council members did comment on how they thought the mural was beautiful.
Council member Kristin Burkart said their decision could set a precedent, so she agreed that the council needs to set up some guidelines.
“From my perspective, I’d like to see any murals go up that actually reflect the historic nature of the building, if possible,” Council member Pat Thome said.