FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. A federal judge in New York has denied Musk's request to scrap his settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets about having the money to take Tesla private. Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, also denied a motion to nullify subpoenas of Musk seeking information about possible violations of his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)