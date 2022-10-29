FILE - The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The New York Stock Exchange began the process Friday, Oct. 28, to delist Twitter. That means everyday investors will no longer be able to buy and sell stock in the company and Twitter would no longer be required to publicly reveal details of its quarterly or annual financial performance with U.S. regulators. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)