FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t ‘move forward’ unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File)