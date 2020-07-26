MUSKEGO — The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt had a significant impact on area residents, businesses and local governments. In Muskego, the chamber of commerce has advocated for the community and found ways to help it during the recovery process.
Krisann Durnford, executive director of the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce, recently answered some questions provided to her about the chamber.
FREEMAN: How are businesses doing in Muskego? What are they doing to recover from the pandemic?
DURNFORD: As a whole, our business community is handling this situation well and feels optimistic toward recovery efforts. Muskego is 50% small businesses and those businesses were impacted greatly. Larger businesses were also affected due to supply chain disruptions and workforce scenarios. I am aware that several were able to obtain financial assistance and most made tough decisions on how to adjust budgets, supply chain concerns, and workforce situations.
FREEMAN: How important is shopping local? What does shop local look right now in Muskego with some residents having concerns about going out and some businesses maintaining health precautions?
DURNFORD: Shopping local is always important, but the current business climate has certainly shifted focus toward its need. Our community stepped up during this crisis and we are proud of how they are supporting our businesses.
FREEMAN: What are some events coming up in Muskego?
DURNFORD: The city of Muskego is offering three Beer Gardens (July 17-19, July 31-August 2, and Sept. 18-20). (Held in Muskego Veterans Park. Find event information at www.facebook.com/events/815197255574491) The Chamber of Commerce is organizing Jammin’ on Janesville (August 7). Info available on our website and Facebook page.
The Muskego Community Festival Committee is having a one-day festival (August 29) and a parade (August 30 at 11 a.m.). Information is available at their website: https://dandiliondaze.com.
Any other events are private events handled by businesses or organizations.
FREEMAN: How is the chamber helping area businesses and residents get back on their feet again after the pandemic?
DURNFORD: The Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce has been extremely active in promoting, supporting, and advocating for our business community through advocacy efforts at the county, state, and federal level. We also gather and distribute vital information, market our business community, and help our members find the resources they need to recover.
FREEMAN: What is your vision for the future?
DURNFORD: The Board of Directors for our organization will continue to advocate, support, and promote existing businesses while also supporting future economic development. We work closely with the city of Muskego, our school district, and numerous other entities as partners in this endeavor.