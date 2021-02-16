Muskego coffee shop offers ‘pay it forward’ board for patrons

MUSKEGO — Many coffee shops have a sign that advertise the specials of the day, but at Vintage Grounds Coffeehouse in Muskego, they also have a “pay it forward” board.
“This place is all about community,” said Erin Zielinski, the owner of Vintage Grounds Coffeehouse. “And this is just another way for us to give back.”
The way the board works is simple: anyone can prepay for an item from the shop, then they create a tag for that item and specify who can redeem it. The tags can be as broad as “any large drink for a veteran” or as specific as “a large latte with flavor for someone who shoveled”.
Zielinski said that she created the board as a way to help give back to the community, and that patrons have been adding to the board at least once a day.
“People have really been loving it,” she said.
The shop, which also regularly offers community-driven events is open daily from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. Everyone in the community is encouraged to stop by at S74-W16825 W. Janesville Road to redeem tags from the board, or to add to it themselves.