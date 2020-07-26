Muskego community stands together

On March 25th, Gov. Tony Evers ordered most of the state shut down, quickly and unexpectedly leaving many people without a source of income. Many businesses were without customers and a whole community asking, “What's next?” and “How long will this last?” Add to this, resources that people in need normally turn to, like the Muskego Food Pantry found a strain on their inventory, jeopardizing their mission of helping the needy in the community. Other resources, like the Muskego Senior Taxi, a low-cost ride service that serves the senior citizens and special needs adults in the community found themselves at a crossroads of offering their service or protecting their riders and volunteer drivers.
Imagine the panic of most small business owners like Mark Sobczak of the Pioneer Inn, Jennifer Halverson of Tiail Spin Bar & Grill or Jame Foshey of Leaves Floral Design & Events finding out that they must close or complete all transactions via curbside? These aren’t multi-millionaire owners with tons of disposable income. Like most small family run businesses, a shutdown of a week or two could bankrupt them. So how did they react to this sudden disruption to their lives? They found ways to help others.
Jamie Foshey started a now popular Muskego Facebook page called “Neighbors In Need.” A place where people in need could reach out to the community and those willing to help could volunteer. This group has quickly grown to almost 3,000 members and is responsible for getting countless volunteers matched up with people in real need.
Jennifer Halverson, a relatively new member of the Muskego business community, decided she would use her Tail Spin Bar & Grill as a way to do fundraising for our food pantry, schools and many other groups in need in Muskego.
Finally, Mark Sobczak who had decided it made more financial sense to close his bar & grill during the shutdown than to offer carryout alone, offered his business as a centralized curbside pickup location for a T-shirt fundraiser which raised over $10,000 for area businesses and need-based organizations like the food pantry. He came in on weekends and sat for hours allowing people a safe, isolated way of getting their “Muskego Strong” gear.
These are just three examples of how many of our community members stood up and put others ahead of their needs. They realized, that as bad as they had it at that moment, there are always others that have it worse. It showed that no matter what fate throws our way, Muskego and its citizens will remain strong. Muskego Strong.
Rick Petfalski is the mayor of Muskego. He can be reached at
rpetfalski@cityofmuskego.org.