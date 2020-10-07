MUSKEGO — The Culver’s restaurant location in Muskego was closed Monday due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19 and resulting staffing issues, the company said.
The restaurant opened again Tuesday with temporarily reduced hours. The Muskego Culver’s will be open through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
All team members who came in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual have been asked to self-quarantine.
Culver’s said it’s working with the local public health department to follow all recommended protocols before resuming normal hours.