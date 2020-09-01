MUSKEGO — A new tool created by financial technology firm SmartAsset helps consumers get a feel for not only how the housing market in their area is doing, but also how it compares with neighboring municipalities.
“With SmartAsset’s interactive Healthy Housing Markets map, you can locate the healthiest housing markets in your state and across the country,” the firm said. “Search for the overall healthiest markets or look specifically at one of our four healthy-housing indicators: stability, risk, ease of sale and affordability. Hover over a county or state to get more information.”
On stability, Muskego ranked ninth in Wisconsin with a Stability Index score of 60.47. The index takes into account average years living in a home, average homes with negative equity, share of homes decreasing in value, average days on the market and home costs as share of income.
The top ranking municipality for stability was Watertown, with a Stability Index score of 67.37.
On ease of sale, Hartland ranked eighth on the Ease of Sale Index, with a score of 87.49. The index considers the same metrics as the Stability Index. On average, Hartland homes are on the market for just 62 days. Statewide, homes are on the market for 149 days.
The top ranking municipality for ease of sale was Green Bay, with a Ease of Sale Index score of 97.11. Homes there are on the market for just 15 days on average; the next closest is Middleton at 52 days. Most of the top 10 municipalities on ease of sale are in the Milwaukee area.
For Muskego Mayor Rick Petfalksi, ranking in the top 10 didn’t come as a surprise. He attributed that to a “combination of our natural resources (with) the conservation areas, the lake, the recreation trails, there’s a lot of recreational activity... Fishing this day and age is real popular.” He also mentioned high-performing local schools and a close proximity to Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city.
“A lot of boxes we can check as a community,” Petfalksi said. “Plus Muskego overall is a very friendly community, (it’s) small enough you can know everyone but big enough where you don’t have to.”
Check out SmartAsset’s report yourself here: https://bit.ly/34P9My1.