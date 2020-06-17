My Choice announces new name, logo

MILWAUKEE — A new name and logo have been announced for the combined My Choice Family Care and Care Wisconsin — My Choice Wisconsin.
My Choice and Care Wisconsin merged operations effective Jan. 1, and since then, the organizations have been working to combine operational structures, create a brand look and feel that honors the collective histories of both organizations that encompasses four decades of service throughout Wisconsin, according to the announcement.
My Choice Wisconsin offers a variety of Wisconsin Medicaid programs which support Medicaid-eligible older adults and adults with physical and or intellectual/developmental disabilities. These programs include Family Care, Family Care Partnership, SSI Managed Care, and a Medicare Dual Advantage plan. The new name and brand will also carry over to the organization’s BadgerCare Plus plan (Trilogy Health Insurance) in later 2021.
My Choice began providing services as one of the original Family Care pilot counties in 2000. Care Wisconsin began as the first adult day care center in Madison, in 1976 and in 1995 became the first Wisconsin agency to enroll people in the Partnership program.
The brand roll-out process for My Choice Wisconsin will be conducted during the next several months with different phases, culminating with the launch of a new website and social media channels in early fall.