OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc business MyPath has been recognized by the Wisconsin Chapter of The ESOP Association as the 2021 ESOP Company of the year.
MyPath is an employee-owned provider of specialized education, therapeutic and community support services for high-need individuals. An ESOP is a employee stock ownership plan.
According to a press release, the ESOP Company of the Year goes to “an organization that demonstrates a commitment to employee ownership, as exhibited by involvement with TEA and and its programs, open communication with employees, and promotion of TEA’s vision.”
MyPath CEO Terry Leahy said the company was thrilled and honored to hear it received the award.
“Since converting to 100% employee ownership in 2016, we have tried to develop creative ways to highlight the benefit of employee ownership for ‘Co-Owners who care,’” Leahy said.
The criteria which nominations are judged include maximizing the wealth building benefits for the coowners, commitment to co-owner communication and education, building an “ownership culture,” and promoting the employee ownership concept within the community.
To support its nomination, MyPath cited examples of its production of a video series to support co-owner understanding of how the ESOP benefits them, implementation of an employee communications mobile app, a commitment to leadership development and more.