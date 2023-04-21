FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National Committee winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. An arbitration panel has ordered Lindell to pay $5 million to a software engineer for breach of contract in a dispute over data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the U.S. 2020 elections and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden. But Lindell told The Associated Press, Thursday, April 20, 2023, that he has no intention of paying and that he expects the dispute to land in court. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)