FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, NASA announced it is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science, setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)