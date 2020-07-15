WAUKESHA — A Nashotah man is suing Briggs & Stratton after he said he was induced to buy stock in the company but could not sell it even as it lost “significant value” in recent months.
Eric Chack of Nashotah filed suit against the Briggs & Stratton Corp. on Monday, alleging he was recruited by Briggs to be a vice president of Global Operations in 2018, a post for which he left his previous job. But, Chack said, it wasn’t until after he was hired that he was informed he was required to acquire an ownership interest of Briggs’ stock equal to his annual salary. He did so, putting the stock into his personal IRA, his suit said.
But “(b)ecause of his employment status, the Plaintiff was required to follow “insider trading rules” promulgated by the Security and Exchange Commission, and was unable to legally trade his shares in Defendant for a period of time in which such shares lost significant value,” the suit said.
It added Briggs knew or should have known its duty to inform Chack of the stock requirements of amount and duration of stock and “negligently” failed to do so, which induced him to change jobs. The suit said Chack was damaged by his inability to liquidate his shares of stock in an amount “equal to its diminution in value” while he held it.
A call late Monday to Chack’s attorney Thomas Kreul was not returned Tuesday.
Rick Carpenter, Briggs’ vice president of communications, said in an email the company does not comment on pending litigation.