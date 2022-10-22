National Exchange Bank announces new staff member to serve as supervisor at Campbellsport office

CAMPBELLSPORT — National Exchange Bank announced on Wednesday that Jackson resident Jenna Clark will be joining their Campbellsport office as a team leader and supervisor. According to the release, Clark will bring eight years of management experience to the position.
“In her role, she will work with the existing leadership team in supervising employees to help ensure smooth and efficient deposit operations and leading the Campbellsport Customer Service Team in providing excellent service, working to build and sustain lasting relationships in the community,” said the release.