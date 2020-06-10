MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development announced in a press release Tuesday that it has more than 500 Work-Share Program plans with almost 18,000 worker participants in Wisconsin.
Work-Share is designed to help employers retain employees during slow business periods by reducing employees’ hours and allowing affected employees to file for partial Unemployment Insurance benefits (UI) to replace a portion of their reduced pay. Participating workers also keep employer-provided benefits and avoid financial challenges associated with a total loss of employment.
Prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency, between 2016 and March 15, 2020, Wisconsin had only 20 total Work-Share plans involving 899 participants. Between March 15 and June 8, 2020, DWD saw a dramatic increase, with 17,986 workers participating in 520 Work-Share plans.
“Wisconsin businesses are encouraged to consider DWD’s Work-Share Program to keep their employees on the job who otherwise would be laid off,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “We have almost 18,000 workers participating in Work-Share plans with their employers; this means nearly 18,000 people are still employed, they continue to earn a paycheck, and they keep their employer-sponsored benefits.”
Some employers are bringing employees that were laid off due to COVID-19 back at reduced hours. If the employer has brought staff back at reduced hours, the employer is able to sign up for the program.
Under recent changes passed by Gov. Tony Evers and the state Legislature, employers interested in creating a Work-Share plan must include a minimum of at least 2 Wisconsin employees.
The reduction of hours will be a set percentage of at least 10% but not more than 60% of the normal hours per week of each employee and will remain consistent every week.
Under the CARES Act, once an employer’s plan is approved, the federal government pays for 100% of the unemployment benefits paid through the Work-Share plan through the end of the year.
The employer’s future tax rates will not be impacted by Work-Share benefits paid to employees in the program during the effective duration of the CARES Act.