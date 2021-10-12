‘Neighborhood hospital’ under construction in Mequon

MEQUON — It will be much smaller than what people normally see in a hospital, but a new hospital nonetheless is coming to Mequon.
At 18,000 square feet, the new Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin hospital will be about half the size of the Mequon Piggly Wiggly and 30 times smaller than the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. The new neighborhood hospital will be located across the street from the Froedtert Mequon Health Center on Port Washington Road, north of Mequon Road.
Called a “new kind of hospital,” the new facility will have eight inpatient beds and seven emergency department beds.
Froedtert Health President and CEO Cathy Jacobson said hospital capacity continues to be a very real issue, internally and across the health system.
“The community hospital’s smaller size simplifies access for patients while providing the same level of care and reducing the need for patients to travel and therefore enabling us to care for more patients at our other hospitals,” Jacobson said. “This hospital model aligns with our continued investment and commitment to provide access to academic medicine to the communities we serve and deliver the right care in the right place at the right time.”
Inpatient beds will be primarily for those needing observation, testing or short hospital stays for conditions such as abdominal pain, back pain, bleeding, chest pain, complications from chronic conditions, dizziness, fainting, seizures, severe high fever, skin infections, broken bones and upper respiratory infections, as well as dietary consultations and respiratory treatments, according to a Froedtert Health press release.
Inpatients will have access to a wide range of physicians specializing in cardiology, neurology, infectious disease and more, and will also enjoy a lower-than-average nurseto- patient ratio.
The hospital will also have in-house lab and pharmacy services and in-house imaging, including low-dose CT scan, fully digital X-ray and ultrasound, according to the press release.
The hospital is expected to be completed early next year. It is expected to employ about 40 full-and part-time staff at each hospital.
This will be the second hospital in Mequon and the third within 7 miles on Port Washington Road, including the Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital north of Highland Road and the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Small-scale hospitals are also being planned for Pewaukee and New Berlin.