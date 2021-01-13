HARTFORD — After being rejected by the same panel nearly two years ago, the city’s Plan Commission, on a narrow vote, has approved a concept-plan review for a controversial mixed-use residential development along North Main Street. The vote was 4-3 with Mayor Tim Michalak casting the deciding vote for the plan, which was unchanged from the one rejected in 2018 by the commission.
In 2018, the Common Council approved the attachment to the city of 84.87 acres, which is known as the The Neuville Development and is owned by Timothy and Joy Neuville. This land is where the proposed development would be built. In August of the same year the commission, on a 4-0 vote, rejected the plan, which called for 87 single-family lots and 74 two-family duplexes. Not all of the commissioners were at that meeting. The commissioners present wanted only single-family development and larger single-family lots that met the Rs-4 zoning assigned to the property.
City Planner Justin Drew said subsequently staff asked the developer and their consultants to take a look at how many Rs-4 single- family lots they could fit on the property as well as provide an estimate of the development’s costs. After receiving an updated concept plan with the associated costs, city staff reviewed the materials and determined they were consistent with costs the city engineer has seen over the last year. That plan would have allowed for 100 lots. The estimates indicated the total improvement costs would exceed $65,000 per lot, which is far more than could be received back for the purchase price for the lots.
“Obviously, no bank would loan them the necessary capital to fund the development given these realities,” Drew said. “The property can not be developed as an Rs-4 Single Family development.”
So the developers came back to the commission and asked them to approve the plan they originally presented.
Mixed-use subdivisions
Drew said one of the primary problems the four commissioners had with the original mixed-use proposal dealt “with the misconception that the city ‘does not do’ mixed-use subdivisions with single family lots, especially on the edge of the city.
“In fact there are 10 subdivisions in the city that are mixed-use and include single- family homes and seven of these mixed-use subdivisions are on the edge of the city,” Drew said. “Mixed-use subdivisions on the edge of the city are actually what the city does about half the time. It is also what the city should do. We should separate out the incompatible uses (heavy industry and day care), but we should encourage the mixing of compatible uses. That is what the city’s 2030 Smart Growth Plan calls for.”
Some commissioners objected to having so many duplexes and homes that were for more than single families, so close to the border with the Town of Hartford. They wanted adjustments made in the density in that area.
Drew said he would talk to the developers to see if that were possible, but it could depend on whether the property would meet financial requirements to make it financially feasible to make such changes.
Members of the Hartford Area Development Corporation also submitted a letter supporting this development as proposed. One of the primary concerns of the HADC member businesses is the creation of new single-family housing under $300,000 in the Hartford market and proposals to create homes starting at around $275,000 because a recent analysis by a Hartford bank determined that a $275,000 home can be supported by a household income of $57,600 while the median household income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in Hartford is around $56,784 in 2019 dollars.
They said the proposed mixed-use development would offer both single-family and two-family new housing options that would be affordable to many who work in Hartford and make the local economy grow.
“The proposal adheres to the Smart Growth plan with approximately 1.9 units per gross acre proposed,” Drew said. “Staff believes the proposed number of units, mix of units and subdivision layout would work well on the property and would be a welcome addition to the city.”
It’s expected the Common Council will vote on the commission’s recommendation at their Jan. 26 meeting.