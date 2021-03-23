FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with McKinsey & Company for the global consulting firm's role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers amid a national overdose crisis. The western state reached the deal after sitting out a multi-state settlement with McKinsey announced in February. The hard bargaining has allowed Nevada to win a settlement that's three and a half times larger than the average settlement with other states. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)