New 120-unit apartment complex coming to former Gehl site

WEST BEND — The city of West Bend has accepted an offer from Trail’s Edge WB, LLC, to purchase 4.44 acres of land for the development of a new 120-unit, multi-family apartment complex. The land, formerly home to Gehl Company’s manufacturing facility, is located in the heart of downtown West Bend between the Eisenbahn State Trail and South Forest Avenue. American Companies plans to begin design, engineering and the municipal approval process in Q3-Q4 of 2020.
“We are excited to take the next step toward bringing high-quality, market rate, new construction apartment homes to downtown West Bend,” said Kraig Sadownikow, president of American Companies. “There is a strong demand for a new facility that offers enclosed parking, modern amenities and an unbeatable location. This development will have a positive impact on the downtown economy, recreation and culture.”
“West Bend is proud of the advancement of economic development and growth of our downtown,” said Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins. “Working collaboratively with former-Mayor Sadownikow and his team builds upon the positive momentum of West Bend’s past success. I am proud to continue to foster this economic growth and take the lead as our team elevates the city moving forward.”
This sale completes the full purchase of the recently-vacant 7.74-acre site between Water Street and South Forest Avenue. American Companies is leading the design and construction for each of the new developments.
The north end of the location is currently under construction with a new 68-room Marriott TownePlace Suites extended
stay hotel and 16,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial office building. Trail’s Edge will complete the south end of the property.
“West Bend has been a leader in downtown redevelopment for the past 10 years and the results are impressive,” said Sadownikow. “In addition to downtown, the new manufacturing center on the city’s south side will drive high-quality job growth. These factors will keep West Bend on the map as the suburban community that offers safety and opportunity along with a lifestyle combining traditional values with a modern vibe.”